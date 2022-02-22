World

Sending red heart emoji on WhatsApp can be dangerous in saudi arabia

13 seconds ago
According to Saudi Arabia Anti-Harassment System, Harassment can be understood by statement, action or gesture. At the same time, the red heart emoji has been linked to sexual harassment.

Most of the people in the world use messaging app like WhatsApp. In such a situation, people often use emoji to express feelings. Also, people use the red heart emoji to express love, but if you are in Saudi Arabia, then you can get into trouble due to the red heart emoji. Actually, according to the laws of Saudi Arabia, this emoji has been linked to harassment crimes.

According to the report of the Arabic Daily newspaper Okaz, in Saudi Arabia, if a person sends a red heart emoji to someone during an online chat and the person in front finds the use of the emoji inappropriate, then he can complain. Also, the person sending the emoji can be jailed for two years along with a fine of 20 lakhs. In the report, cybercrime experts of Saudi Arabia have told that the red heart emoji has been added to the category of harassment here.

According to the report, cybercrime experts in Saudi Arabia cautioned WhatsApp users that this emoji (Red Heart Emoji) has not been banned yet. But if a person in the receiving end feels that the use of this emoji is inappropriate in conversation, then you will be in trouble for his complaint.

Moataz Qutbi, a member of the Anti-Fraud Association in Saudi Arabia, told the newspaper Okaz that sending a ‘Red Heart’ on WhatsApp could be considered a “harassment crime”. However, the person sending the emoji will be considered guilty only if it is complained by the person in front.

Moataz Qutbi said that according to the Anti-Harassment System of Saudi Arabia, the red rose or red emoji has been associated with sexual connotations in the tradition here. According to the report, if any person commits this crime repeatedly despite the complaint, then a fine of 60 lakhs and a jail term of 5 years has been prescribed.

That is, if the person in front has an objection to the red heart emoji sent by you during online chats in Saudi Arabia, then action can be taken on his complaint.


