Senior Congressmen appealed to Rahul to become president again, Kerala MP gave confidence to consider

In the midst of the turmoil in the Congress, the discussions about Rahul Gandhi becoming the President once again are gaining momentum. During the CWC meeting held today, some other senior leaders including the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan urged Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party once again, on which he thanked all the leaders. Rahul also told him that he would consider his appeal.

According to the news of NDTV, the CWC on Saturday decided that the election of the party president will be held from August 21 to September 20 next year. In view of the organizational elections, the Congress will run a membership drive from November 1. This will continue till March 31 next year. By April 15, the list of all the members and contenders for the elections will be published by the District Congress Committees.

Between April 16 and May 31, the presidents of Block Congress Committees and Booth Committees would be elected. The election of District Congress Committees will be held from June 1 to July 20 next year. In 2022, between July 31 and August 20, the election of the presidents, vice-presidents, treasurers and members of the All India Congress Committee will be held. After this, between August 21 and September 20, the election of the new president of the Congress will be held.

The meeting, chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, was attended by former party president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and many other leaders. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh could not attend the meeting due to ill health and senior leader Digvijay Singh due to some personal reasons. The meeting came in the backdrop of demands from the G-23 group leaders of the Congress for dialogue within the party and several leaders leaving the party in recent months.

Recently, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal had demanded to convene a meeting of the CWC. Azad had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi urging her to convene an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee to discuss matters related to the party. Sibal had raised questions on the party leadership in the last days amid the turmoil in Punjab. He had said that after convening a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, organizational elections should be held after discussing it.

The CWC meeting came at a time when senior leaders like Sushmita Dev, Jitin Prasada, Luizinho Faleiro and many others have left the Congress and joined other parties in the last few months. The Congress Working Committee meeting was also important in the sense that the election of the party president was long overdue. A few months ago, the election of the Speaker was postponed due to Corona, which was earlier proposed in the month of June.