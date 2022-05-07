Senior DHS official predicts lifting Title 42 will eventually lead to drop in border crossings



A senior Homeland Security official predicts that the Biden administration’s lifting of the Title 42 public health order later this month will reduce the number of immigrants facing the southern border, despite widespread forecasts of massive immigration growth in the coming months.

Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., questioned Blas Nunez-Neto, acting assistant secretary for border and immigration policy, at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on the suspension of 42 titles. The order has been in use since March 2020 to expel most migrants from the southern border due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The headline 42 has had a really interesting effect on immigration, of which, as we have seen repeatedly due to the number of people crossing the border, it has actually increased our numbers at the border,” Nunez-Neto said.

He said the data showed that Title 42 had led to an increase in immigration, particularly from Mexico, due to a lack of consequences for immigrants trying to enter the United States while the order was in effect.

“So if it is eliminated, do you think the amount of illegal immigration will decrease?” Howley asked.

Nunez-Neto claimed that the Biden administration would reduce encounters at the border as it moved to faster removal instead of Title 42. Rapid removal is a process that is used in the deportation of recent immigrants unless they claim asylum and pass a screening.

“I think over time, once we begin to re-impose significant immigration consequences on people at the border through our use of rapid removal, you are going to see a reduction, especially for single adults and especially for people from Mexico,” Nunez-Neto said. Said. . The exchange was first mentioned by the Washington Post.

Howley was not reassured.

“It’s news, lady and gentleman,” Howley exclaimed. “You still clearly want to repeal Title 42, and you think that repealing it would reduce the number of illegal immigrants at the border.”

The statement marks a shift in tone from the administration, emphasizing how it plans to deal with the increase in immigration. It says it plans to face 18,000 immigrants a day once the order is closed. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) added that it expects three times as many arrivals.

However, officials and some immigration experts have been saying for months that the number of encounters could decrease due to a reduction in repeated attempts at entry once Title 42 is over. Immigrants deported because of Title 42 do not face any punishment for trying to cross the border, so many will make multiple attempts. As a result, it increases the number of border encounters each month.

Of the 221,303 immigrant encounters in March, only 159,900 were “unique” encounters, according to Customs and Border Protection. Of the 221,303, 28% had at least one previous encounter in the last 12 months, with a 14% recovery rate between FY 2014-2019.

Ice prepares for ‘historic border wave’, says migrant arrivals could triple

This has led to some speculation that the number of overall encounters may decrease when the headline drops 42 – even if the number of individual migrants arriving at the border increases.

Republicans and some Democrats have been urging the Biden administration to reverse the end of Title 42, warning that it would not only encourage more immigrants to flood across the border but also release significantly more people across the country.

The Biden administration says Title 42 is not a public health ordinance and immigration ordinance and instead calls on Congress to pass immigration reform. Democrats introduced an administration-backed bill last year that included a huge general amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants, but it failed due to a lack of Republican support.

Several Democrats have signed a bill that would prevent the Biden administration from ending the order for up to 60 days after the disease control centers complete the public health emergency for COVID-19 and have an adequate plan.

Meanwhile, 21 Republican states have filed lawsuits to overturn the order. The case is set to be heard next week.