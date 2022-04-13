World

Senior White House advisers spoke about systemic racism, gender identity during pre-K-to-12 event

In a recently released video, senior White House advisers talk about systematic racism and gender identity during a pre-K-12 school event on equality.

The virtual event featured Jennifer Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council, last March, and Rachel Vogelstein, then director of the Council on Foreign Relations, who now serves as a senior adviser to the White House Gender Policy Council.

President Biden talks about the state of the country's fight against COVID-19 at the South Court Auditorium on March 30, 2022, at the White House campus in Washington.

(AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

During the event, Klein explained some of the Biden administration’s efforts to ensure gender inclusion, including changing the name of the Gender Policy Council from the former name of the White House Council on Women and Girls under the Obama administration.

“People feel discriminated against based on gender, gender identity,” Klein said. “And so it was important for us to signal and survive the value of being truly inclusive and intersecting in all of the council’s work.”

Klein said the council is working to investigate “gender and racial discrimination,” including in the U.S. health care system.

“This includes looking at health inequalities, whether they be racial health inequality or gender health inequality, or a combination of both,” he said. “If you look at maternal mortality – which, however, is on the rise in this country, but has been a problem around the world for a long time – is the result of long-term racism and sexism that has been created in a system. Let’s go. “

Jennifer Klein, executive director of the Gender Policy Council, speaks during a daily briefing in the Brady briefing room of the White House on March 8, 2021, in Washington, DC.

(Getty Images via Mandel Ngan / AFP)

Later in the event, Vogelstein asked the panel about “gender identity issues and the rights of gender-related individuals”, including trans student athletes. Vogelstein sought “input on what kind of reforms were needed to ensure true gender equality for all, including non-binary and non-conforming people.”

“There has been a lot of talk lately about trans athletes in the gap between state bills to ban trans athletes from women’s sports,” Vogelstein said. “So how should people who are committed to gender equality respond to this kind of proposal?”

One panelist called the proposal “anti-trance” and “really ugly and dangerous.”

Another panelist said that “this widespread environmental hostility towards trans people is not fully realized” without understanding the way ethnic construction, especially in the United States and the West, cannot be separated from gender bias and sexism. “

“When we say ‘woman’ in this country, we have to think introspectively about what it means,” she continued, using air quotes, “and what it means to be ‘acting woman’ in this country and in our history course. How it relates to trans life and problems. “

The event was hosted by Georgetown Day School, an elite private school in Washington, D.C. that teaches pre-K from the 12th grade.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 8, 2022, celebrating Jackson's confirmation as the first black woman to reach the Supreme Court.

(AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

The same school made headlines last month during a Senate confirmation hearing of Supreme Court-appointed Ketanji Brown Jackson, who serves on the school’s board of trustees, after it was revealed that the school promotes controversial Race Theory (CRT) policy.

Jackson made his own headline last month after refusing to define the word “woman” during his confirmation hearing, saying he was “not a biologist.”

