Seniors living on the streets: Rising rents, inflation push more elderly people out of their homes



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

More senior citizens are living on the streets.

Homeless companies across the country say this is a worrying new trend due to rising rents and inflation.

“It’s hard because you don’t know where your next meal is coming from, where your next bath is coming from,” said Darrell Gibson, 55.

Gibson has been on the streets of New Orleans for more than three weeks. He suffered from liver disease and recently lost his mother.

“This is the first time I’ve been on the streets and without a family,” Gibson said. “My mother was the last member of my family.”

Gibson is now one of thousands of American seniors without a permanent home, and researchers predict the crisis will get worse.

A 2019 study led by the University of Pennsylvania estimates that the number of elderly people facing homelessness will nearly triple by 2030, to more than 100,000. And this study was done before the Kovid-19 epidemic.

“It’s a lot harder, especially at night for older people,” Gibson said. “Your body temperature is not the same as before. Then you have to sleep on the concrete and it’s hard.”

Spike in La Homeless Deaths Not Driven by Covid: Data

At the Travelers Aid Society, a homeless outreach and counseling center in New Orleans, more seniors are seen.

“What we’re seeing is alarming,” said Philis Lofton, the center’s crisis coordinator. “Seniors used to come to us from time to time, but now it’s a regular thing that one or two seniors a day come in among the new homeless.”

Lofton said many seniors were evicted from their homes after Hurricane Eder when landlords repaired and then raised rents.

Liberal US cities changed course, now clearing homeless camps

“Everything is growing right now, and older people have so little money,” Lofton said. “When they want more rent, these seniors are not able to pay that amount and they don’t know what to do.”

Lofton himself knows how these seniors felt. About 25 years ago, he came to the aid of the Travelers Aid Society when he left an abusive relationship and lived on the street.

“They brought me into their programs, some of the same programs that I help people get into now,” Lofton said. “It’s my chance to give it back. I can get in touch with them and let them know it’s okay.”

Homeless camp at Public Land Risk Fellowship in Tennessee Bill

However, he is concerned about the safety of seniors amid rising crime in New Orleans.

“Now there are homeless gangs who are attacking other homeless people,” Lofton said. “It’s really, really bad.”

Gibson added: “Little ones, they don’t care about anyone but themselves. They just want to be high, rob and kill.”

Click here to download the Gadget Clock app

Although he has had a hard time, Gibson is optimistic.

“Every day I just ask God what He has set for me,” he said. “I believe he is going to make a path for me.”