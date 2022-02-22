Sensational allegation of Urfi Javed on the director, said – had sought sexual favors in return for work; used to do dirty work on video call

TV actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has accused a casting director of allegedly seeking sexual favours. Urfi says that instead of working in a music video, he was asked to do wrong. Urfi has also shared some screenshots on his social media. According to the actress, the casting director named Obed Afridi allegedly made her and other girls dream big and demanded a relationship with her.

Other girls suffering from the director have also supported Urfi in this matter. He told that Obed used to ask him to do nude video calls instead of giving him work in music videos. Along with this, he had also asked the girls to have physical relations. Urfi has shared screenshots of those girls besides himself.

Urfi says that “I am fighting against him because he is a sexual predator. I work so hard to earn money and if I ask for my money then it is not a crime, but torturing girls sexually is a crime. Urfi wrote that girls are not safe around this man.

On the other hand, after Urfi’s allegation, director Obed has also claimed to be innocent, taking the help of social media. He says that all the allegations against him are false. Obed has written that when their work is done, people start defaming it like this. To which Urfi has given a befitting reply.

Urfi wrote that he has worked with many people. If you could do well, why would you make such allegations? It is not only a matter of money, but they have evidence, in which it will be clear that wrong things have been done in front of the girls. Indecent work was done in front of the girls on the pretext of video meeting.