Entertainment

Sensational allegation of Urfi Javed on the director, said – had sought sexual favors in return for work; used to do dirty work on video call

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sensational allegation of Urfi Javed on the director, said – had sought sexual favors in return for work; used to do dirty work on video call
Written by admin
Sensational allegation of Urfi Javed on the director, said – had sought sexual favors in return for work; used to do dirty work on video call

Sensational allegation of Urfi Javed on the director, said – had sought sexual favors in return for work; used to do dirty work on video call

Urfi Javed has accused a casting director of seeking sexual favors.

TV actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has accused a casting director of allegedly seeking sexual favours. Urfi says that instead of working in a music video, he was asked to do wrong. Urfi has also shared some screenshots on his social media. According to the actress, the casting director named Obed Afridi allegedly made her and other girls dream big and demanded a relationship with her.

Other girls suffering from the director have also supported Urfi in this matter. He told that Obed used to ask him to do nude video calls instead of giving him work in music videos. Along with this, he had also asked the girls to have physical relations. Urfi has shared screenshots of those girls besides himself.

Urfi says that “I am fighting against him because he is a sexual predator. I work so hard to earn money and if I ask for my money then it is not a crime, but torturing girls sexually is a crime. Urfi wrote that girls are not safe around this man.

image 7

On the other hand, after Urfi’s allegation, director Obed has also claimed to be innocent, taking the help of social media. He says that all the allegations against him are false. Obed has written that when their work is done, people start defaming it like this. To which Urfi has given a befitting reply.

READ Also  The Big Bull Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Urfi Javed wanted to become a journalist, luck turned actor

Urfi wrote that he has worked with many people. If you could do well, why would you make such allegations? It is not only a matter of money, but they have evidence, in which it will be clear that wrong things have been done in front of the girls. Indecent work was done in front of the girls on the pretext of video meeting.


#Sensational #allegation #Urfi #Javed #director #sought #sexual #favors #return #work #dirty #work #video #call

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Kangana Ranaut challenges CMM's order, petition was dismissed in Javed Akhtar defamation case! Javed Akhtar defamation case - Kangana Ranaut challenges CMM's order

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment