Sensex ends 14 points down, Nifty closes at 15,208; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock

Dragged by promoting in monetary and banking shares, the BSE Sensex was ended marginally decrease whereas Nifty 50 was buying and selling greater as we speak (Tuesday, 25 Might).

At 1:22 pm, each market indices Sensex and Nifty have been buying and selling flat with constructive good points, nevertheless, the market indices turned purple within the afternoon.

On the closing bell, BSE Sensex was down by 14.37 points to finish at 50,637.53. In the meantime, the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,208.45 after gaining 10.75 points or 0.07 p.c.

Bombay Inventory Change (BSE)

The top gainers have been Asian Paint, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, and TCS. The top laggards have been HDFC Financial institution, Axis Financial institution, Reliance, IndusInd Financial institution, and HDFC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Asian Paint: The corporate was the top gainer of the day with a hike of three.38 p.c and closed at Rs 2,914.30.

Titan: The shares of the corporate rose 3.22 p.c to shut at Rs 1,569.30.

Bajaj Finserv: It witnessed a leap of 1.87 p.c to settle the day at Rs 11,370.95.

ONGC: 1.42 p.c improve was noticed within the share value of the corporate which closed at Rs 114.60.

TCS: It jumped 1.04 p.c to settle the day at Rs 3,113.95.

Top BSE Sensex laggards:

HDFC Financial institution: Shares of the corporate fell by 2.02 p.c to shut at Rs 1,478.80.

Axis Financial institution: The shares ended at Rs 731.60 down by 1.26 p.c.

Reliance: 1.06 p.c decline has been famous within the share value which settled at Rs 1,964.50.

IndusInd Financial institution: A decline of 0.82 p.c has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 995.85.

HDFC: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 2,528.90 after witnessing a fall of 0.45 p.c.

Nationwide Inventory Change (NSE)

The Nifty sectoral indices buying and selling in purple have been Nifty Financial institution, Nifty Monetary Providers, Nifty Monetary Providers 25/50, Nifty PSU Financial institution, and Nifty Personal Financial institution. Alternatively, Nifty Media went up by 3.17 p.c as we speak.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Asian Paint: 3.51 p.c hike has been noticed by the corporate to shut at Rs 2,918.05.

Titan: The shares of the corporate surged 3.31 p.c to finish at Rs 1,571.15.

JSW Metal: It closed at Rs 702.00 with a leap of three.02 p.c.

Eicher Motors: The corporate gained 2.93 p.c to settle the day at Rs 2,626.05.

Britannia: A leap of two.21 p.c has been witnessed within the shares of the corporate which closed at Rs 3,441. 00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

HDFC Financial institution: Shares of the corporate fell by 1.92 p.c to shut at Rs 1,481.00.

HDFC Life: The shares ended at Rs 661.05 down by 1.37 p.c.

Axis Financial institution: A decline of 1.18 p.c has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 732.40.

Reliance: 1.09 p.c decline has been famous within the share value which settled at Rs 1,964.00.

Coal India: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 147.50 after witnessing a fall of 0.94 p.c.