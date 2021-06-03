Sensex ends 382 points up, Nifty closes at 15,690; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock





The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened on a excessive word at this time (Thursday, 3 June).

At 9:18 am, the Sensex was at 52,146, up by 296 points. Nifty additionally went up by 117 points at 15,693.

The momentum was maintained all through the day and at at the closing bell the Sensex was at 52,232.43 with a rise of 382.95 points. In the meantime, the Nifty closed at 15,690.35 because it elevated by 114.15.

Realtors based mostly in Maharashtra had trigger for celebration as S&P BSE REALTY went up by 4.2 %.

Bombay Inventory Alternate (BSE)

The top gainers had been Titan, ONGC, Larsen and Toubro, Axis Financial institution, and Kotak Financial institution. The top laggards had been IndusInd Financial institution, Energy Grid, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Dr Reddy.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Titan: The corporate was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 6.69 % and closed at Rs 1691.00.

ONGC: The shares of the corporate rose 4.16 % to shut at Rs 122.65.

Larsen and Toubro: It witnessed a bounce of two.64 % to settle the day at Rs 1,510.25.

Axis Financial institution: 1.82 % improve was noticed within the share worth of the corporate which closed at Rs 750.45.

Kotak Financial institution: It jumped 1.80 % to settle the day at Rs 1,814.75.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

IndusInd Financial institution: Shares of the corporate fell by 2.15 % to shut at Rs 1,005.85.

PowerGrid: The shares ended at Rs 225.85 down by 0.68 %.

Bajaj Auto: 0.51 % decline has been famous within the share worth which settled at Rs 4273.00.

Mahindra & Mahindra: A decline of 0.51 % has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 802.10.

Dr Reddy: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 5,286.10 after witnessing a fall of 0.50 %.

Nationwide Inventory Alternate (NSE)

There have been large features in NSE Nifty 50. On the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was buying and selling at 15,690.35 after gaining 114.15 points or 0.73 %.

All of the sectoral indices had been buying and selling within the inexperienced at this time besides Nifty Pharma. Whereas Nifty Auto confirmed no features or losses. Nifty Realty went as excessive as 3.79 %.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Titan: 6.83 % hike has been noticed by the corporate to shut at Rs 1,694.00.

ONGC: The shares of the corporate surged 5.01 % to finish at Rs 123.65.

Eicher Motors: It closed at Rs 2,768.00 with a bounce of three.37 %.

Larsen and Toubro: The corporate gained 2.78 % to settle the day at Rs 1,512.00.

Axis Financial institution: A bounce of two.07 % has been witnessed within the shares of the corporate which closed at Rs 752.25.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

IndusInd Financial institution: Shares of the corporate fell by 2.15 % to shut at Rs 1,005.85.

Wipro: The shares ended at Rs 539.00 down by 0.74 %.

Dr Reddy: A decline of 0.61 % has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 5,280.00.

Tata Metal: 0.58 % decline has been famous within the share worth which settled at Rs 1,117.55.

Bajaj Auto: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 4,271.05 after witnessing a fall of 0.56 %.