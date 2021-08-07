Sensex Latest Update: Share Market Latest Update: Sensex down more than 190 points, Nifty down 17350 – Sensex down 190 points, Nifty down 17,350 points

Highlights In early trade, the Sensex fell more than 193 points.

The Nifty also fell below 17,331 points.

Shares of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys are down.

HCL Tech was the biggest loser in the Sensex, falling 1.39 per cent.

Mumbai

The Sensex fell more than 190 points in early trade on Monday, with losses in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys due to weak sentiment in Asian markets. On Monday morning, the 30-share Sensex was trading 193.16 points, or 0.33 per cent, lower at 58,111.91. Similarly, the Nifty declined by 37.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 17,331.35 in the opening session.

HCL Tech was the biggest loser in the Sensex, falling 1.39 per cent. It was followed by Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Nestle India, Axis Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, shares of HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, ITC, Kotak Bank and Tata Steel rose.

In the previous session on Thursday, the 30-share Sensex rose 54.81 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 58,305.07, its all-time high. On the other hand, NSE’s Nifty rose by 15.75 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 17,369.25. The market is closed on Friday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In Asia, stocks in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong were trading negatively in mid-session deals. Stock markets in Tokyo fell. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market and bought shares worth Rs 423.44 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data. International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.62 percent to 73 73.37 a barrel.