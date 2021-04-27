Sensex Latest Update: Stock Market Latest Update: Sensex Nifty closes at record high – Sensex-Nifty closes at record high

Highlights The Sensex gained 175.62 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at a record high of 56,124.72.

The Nifty rose by 68.30 points, or 0.41 per cent, to an all-time high of 16,705.20.

Ultratech Cement topped the Sensex with a gain of more than three per cent.

Stock market latest update: The stock market was bullish on Friday and the BSE Sensex rose more than 175 points to close at a new record high. The market strengthened during TCS, L&T and HDFC silent global trends. The 30-share Sensex gained 175.62 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at a record high of 56,124.72 points. The wide-based National Stock Exchange Nifty also rose by 68.30 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at an all-time high of 16,705.20.

Ultratech Cement topped the Sensex with a gain of more than three per cent. In addition, L&T, Drs. Reddy’s, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, TCS and Kotak Bank were also gainers. On the other hand, the biggest losers are Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India and HCL Tech.

In other Asian markets, Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Tokyo declined. Europe’s major markets saw a decline in afternoon trading. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.94 per cent to 71 71.74 a barrel. According to the provisional data available in the stock market, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market. It sold shares worth Rs 1,974.48 crore on Thursday.