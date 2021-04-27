Sensex Latest Update: Stock Market Latest Update: Sensex Nifty closes at record high – Sensex-Nifty closes at record high
Highlights
- The Sensex gained 175.62 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at a record high of 56,124.72.
- The Nifty rose by 68.30 points, or 0.41 per cent, to an all-time high of 16,705.20.
- Ultratech Cement topped the Sensex with a gain of more than three per cent.
Stock market latest update: The stock market was bullish on Friday and the BSE Sensex rose more than 175 points to close at a new record high. The market strengthened during TCS, L&T and HDFC silent global trends. The 30-share Sensex gained 175.62 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at a record high of 56,124.72 points. The wide-based National Stock Exchange Nifty also rose by 68.30 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at an all-time high of 16,705.20.
Ultratech Cement topped the Sensex with a gain of more than three per cent. In addition, L&T, Drs. Reddy’s, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, TCS and Kotak Bank were also gainers. On the other hand, the biggest losers are Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India and HCL Tech.
Here are 5 tips on how Warren Buffett made billions!
In other Asian markets, Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Tokyo declined. Europe’s major markets saw a decline in afternoon trading. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.94 per cent to 71 71.74 a barrel. According to the provisional data available in the stock market, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market. It sold shares worth Rs 1,974.48 crore on Thursday.
Best to invest in the stock market or mutual funds: Invest money in the stock market or mutual funds, find out where the more profit is!
#Sensex #Latest #Update #Stock #Market #Latest #Update #Sensex #Nifty #closes #record #high #SensexNifty #closes #record #high
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.