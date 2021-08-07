Sensex Latest Update: Stock Market Latest Update: Sensex rises more than 180 points in early trade – Sensex rises more than 180 points in early trade

Mumbai

Share market latest update: The Sensex jumped 180 points in early trade on Tuesday on buying in the market on the back of moderation in retail inflation. Stock brokers said that, in addition to this, strong art in other Asian markets also boosted the domestic stock market.

On Tuesday morning, the 30-share Sensex was up 186.98 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 58,364.74. Similarly, the wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty rose by 54.65 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 17,409.95. In the Sensex, Bajaj Finance gained 0.78 per cent. After that, Dr. Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Powergrid and Ultratech Cement, on the other hand, suffered losses.

Retail inflation eased to 5.3 per cent in August for the third consecutive month on lower food prices. Retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 5.3 per cent in August from 6.69 per cent a year ago. At the same time, food inflation fell to 3.11 per cent in August 2020 from 9.05 per cent.

The Sensex had closed 127.31 points, or 0.22 per cent, lower at 58,177.76 in the previous session. On the other hand, the broader NSE Nifty declined by 13.95 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 17,355.30. In Asia, the stock markets of Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market and bought shares worth Rs 1,419.31 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.44 percent to .8 73.83 a barrel.