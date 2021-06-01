Sensex, Nifty end lower amid profit booking; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid profit reserving; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock



On the closing bell, the BSE Sensex was at 51,934.88 after dropping 2.56 factors whereas the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,574.85 after witnessing a drop of seven.95 factors

After a constructive begin, market indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday as traders booked income at increased ranges. On the closing bell, the BSE Sensex was at 51,934.88 after dropping 2.56 factors.

Alternatively, the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,574.85 after witnessing a drop of seven.95 factors. All indices ended within the purple apart from media, IT, and pharma. Whereas broader markets, smallcap and midcap additionally ended lower.

Bombay Inventory Alternate (BSE)

The BSE Sensex closed at 51,934.88, and misplaced 2.56 factors. The top gainers have been ONGC, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC and Bajaj Auto. The top laggards have been ICICI Financial institution, Ultracemco, Asian Paint, Axis Financial institution, and ITC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers

ONGC: The corporate was the top gainer of the day with a hike of three.52 % and closed at Rs 117.65.

Bajaj Finance: The shares of the corporate rose 2.93 % to shut at Rs 5,786.10.

SBI: It witnessed a bounce of 1.97 % to settle the day at Rs 432.60.

HDFC: 1.01 % enhance was noticed within the share value of the corporate which closed at Rs 2,579.35.

Bajaj Auto: It jumped 0.97 % to settle the day at Rs 4,230.05.

Top BSE Sensex Losers

ICICI Financial institution: Shares of the corporate fell by 1.80 % to shut at Rs 650.25.

Ultracemco: The shares ended at Rs 6,600.75 down by 1.63 %.

Asian Paint: A 1.51 % decline has been famous within the share value which settled at Rs 2,933.15.

Axis Financial institution: A decline of 0.69 % has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 745.10.

ITC: The corporate ended the day lower at Rs 215.20 after witnessing a fall of 0.65 %.

Nationwide Inventory Alternate (NSE)

On the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was buying and selling at 15,574.85 after a lower of seven.95 factors or 0.051 %. Apart from Nifty Media, Nifty IT, and Nifty Pharma, all different sectoral indices ended the day within the purple. Whereas Nifty financial institution fell over half a %, Nifty Steel got here down by 0.78 %.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty

Adani Sports activities: A 3.83 % hike has been noticed by the corporate to shut at Rs 799.00.

ONGC: The shares of the corporate surged 3.43 % to end at Rs 117.55.

Bajaj Finance: It closed at Rs 5,775.00 with a bounce of two.61 %.

SBI: The corporate gained 1.93 % to settle the day at Rs 432.55.

HDFC: A bounce of 1.06 % has been witnessed within the shares of the corporate which closed at Rs 2,580.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty

JWS Metal: Shares of the corporate fell by 2.24 % to shut at Rs 695.00.

Tata Metal: The shares ended at Rs 1,100.70 down by 2.22 %.

ICICI Financial institution: A decline of 1.82 % has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 650.70.

Asian Paint: A 1.77 % decline has been famous within the share value which settled at Rs 2,924.90.

Ultracemco: The corporate ended the day lower at Rs 6,604.90 after witnessing a fall of 1.54 %.