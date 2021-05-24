Sensex sends 111 points up, Nifty closes at 15,197; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock





The top gainers on the Sensex had been SBI, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Financial institution, PowerGrid and ITC. The top laggards had been Titan, IndusInd Financial institution, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Ultratech Cement

With beneficial properties in monetary and advertising and marketing sectors amid combined international cues the Indian market indices opened trending upwards at the moment (Monday, 24 Might) earlier than closing within the inexperienced.

On the closing bell, BSE Sensex had gained 111.42 points or 0.22 % to finish at 50,651.90, whereas the Nifty ended 22.40 points or 0.15 % to shut at 15,197.70.

Bombay Inventory Change (BSE)

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

SBI: The corporate was the top gainer of the day with a hike of two.73 % and closed at Rs 412.05.

Larsen & Toubro: The shares of the corporate rose 1.74 % to shut at Rs 1443.25.

Axis Financial institution: It witnessed a soar of 1.40 % to settle the day at Rs 740.95.

PowerGrid: 1.21 % improve was noticed within the share worth of the corporate which closed at Rs 230.85

ITC: It jumped 1.17 % to settle the day at Rs 211.50.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Titan: Shares of the corporate fell by 1.22 % to shut at Rs 1,520.40

IndusInd Financial institution: The shares ended at Rs 1004.05 down by 1.20 %.

Mahindra & Mahindra: 1.09 % decline has been famous within the share worth which settled at Rs 810.20.

Hindustan Unilever: A decline of 1.03 % has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 2336.40

Ultratech Cement: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 6571.35 after witnessing a fall of 1 %.

Nationwide Inventory Change (NSE)

All of the Nifty sectoral indices had been buying and selling in inexperienced besides Nifty Steel and Nifty FMCG. Nifty PSU Financial institution gained 2.13 % whereas Nifty Realty gained 1.36 %.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

IOC: 4.89 % hike has been noticed by the corporate to shut at Rs 109.40.

BPCL: The shares of the corporate surged 2.77 % to finish at Rs 473.80.

SBI: It closed at Rs 411.00 with a soar of two.44 %.

Larsen & Toubro: The corporate gained 1.76 % to settle the day at Rs 1,443.

Eicher Motors : A soar of 1.47 % has been witnessed within the shares of the corporate which closed at Rs 2,559.35.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Shree Cement: Shares of the corporate fell by 2.51 % to shut at Rs 26,930.

JSW Metal: The shares ended at Rs 682.50 down by 2.25 %.

Tata Metal: A decline of 1.94 % has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 1,091.50.

Britannia: 1.49 % decline has been famous within the share worth which settled at Rs 3,384.55.

IndusInd Financial institution: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 1,002 after witnessing a fall of 1.38 %.