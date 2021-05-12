Sensex surges 612 points, Nifty ends at 15,108; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock

Sensex surges 612 factors, Nifty ends at 15,108; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock



The market opened greater on the morning of Tuesday, 18 Could. On the opening bell, BSE Sensex breached the 50,000 mark. In the meantime, NSE Nifty 50 index was inching nearer to fifteen,100.

Each the market indices gained over one p.c every at the moment.

BSE Sensex closed with a acquire of 612.60 factors, whereas NSE Nifty closed above 15,100. Amid optimistic world cues and good points within the shares of steel shares, auto, and IT, the market indices remained greater within the afternoon.

Bombay Inventory Alternate (BSE)

BSE Sensex was up by 612.60 factors or 1.24 p.c and closed the day at 50,193.33. The top gainers have been M&M, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Financial institution. The top laggards have been Bharti Airtel, ITC, Dr Reddy, SBI, and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

M&M: The corporate was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 5.91 p.c and closed at Rs 797.80.

Bajaj Auto: The shares of the corporate rose 5.17 p.c to shut at Rs 4,065.55.

Titan: It witnessed a bounce of 4.89 p.c to settle the day at Rs 1,539.65.

Bajaj Finance: 4.84 p.c enhance was noticed within the share value of the corporate which closed at Rs 5,687.20.

HDFC Financial institution: It jumped 2.57 p.c to settle the day at Rs 1,477.00.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bharti Airtel: The shares ended at Rs 917.25 down by 3.35 p.c.

ITC: Shares of the corporate fell by 1.18 p.c to shut at Rs 210.05.

Dr Reddy: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 5,215.30 after witnessing a fall of 0.68 p.c.

SBI: A decline of 0.27 p.c has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 382.35.

Hindustan Unilever: A decline of 0.09 p.c has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 2,373.90.

Nationwide Inventory Alternate (NSE)

On the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was at 15,108.10 with a rise of 184.95 factors or 1.24 p.c. Aside from Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Financial institution, all the opposite sectoral indices of NSE have been buying and selling in inexperienced. The very best good points have been noticed in Nifty Auto with a hike of three.22 p.c, adopted by Nifty Media which elevated by 1.68 p.c, and Nifty Metallic surged by 1.66.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

M&M: 5.77 p.c hike has been noticed by the corporate to shut at Rs 797.05.

Bajaj Auto: The shares of the corporate surged 5.19 p.c to finish at Rs 4,065.

Titan: It closed at Rs 1,541 with a bounce of 4.95 p.c.

Bajaj Finance: The corporate gained 4.53 p.c to settle the day at Rs 5,676.50.

Adani Ports: A bounce of three.42 p.c has been witnessed within the shares of the corporate which closed at Rs 780.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Bharti Airtel: Shares of the corporate fell by 2.34 p.c to shut at Rs 536.80.

ITC: The shares ended at Rs 210.20 down by 1.13 p.c.

Coal India: A decline of 0.91 p.c has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 146.80.

Dr Reddy: 0.62 p.c decline has been famous within the share value which settled at Rs 5,218.

Divi’s Lab: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 4,029.80 after witnessing a fall of 0.33 p.c.