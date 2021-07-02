Sensex Touches New Highest In June, Makes Investors Richer

New Delhi. Despite the ups and downs in the Indian economy during the Corona period, investor confidence remained in the stock market, due to which the 30-share BSE Sensex gained six percent in this financial year. There has been a jump of about 2,973 points in this, due to which the investors became rich. According to the data, in the first three months of the current financial year, investors have earned crores from the stock market, adding to their wealth by Rs 25,46,954 crore.

Reasons for investor interest

During February and March, 44.7 lakh new retail investors have joined the stock market. The number of individual investors has increased to 142 lakh in 2021. The total turnover on the stock exchange has increased from 39 per cent in March 2020 to 45 per cent. After the lockdown, savings with the people have increased in the first quarter of FY 2021. Due to continuous cut in interest rates for small savings schemes and increase in global liquidity, investment in the stock market has increased.

Record made in the month of June

The Sensex reached its highest level in June. On June 28, the Sensex had reached 53,126.73. On June 25, it closed at a record mark of 52,925.04. The capital of companies listed on BSE had reached its all-time high of Rs 2,31,58,316 crore on June 15 this year. On May 24, there was an increase of about 220 lakh crore in the capital. In the entire financial year 2020-21, the market cap of these companies increased by 90,82,057 crores to 2,04,30,814 crores.

