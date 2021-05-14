Sensex tumbles 291 points, Nifty above 15,000; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock

Sensex tumbles 291 factors, Nifty above 15,000; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock





Fairness benchmark Sensex tumbled 291 factors in the present day (Wednesday, 19 Could) on revenue reserving in auto, personal banking, and metals.

The BSE Sensex closed at 49,902.64, down by 0.58 p.c. Equally, NSE Nifty 50 was at 15,030.15 on the closing bell, down by 0.52 p.c.

Yesterday, the 2 market indices had gained over 1 p.c every.

Bombay Inventory Change (BSE)

BSE Sensex was down 290.69 factors or 0.58 p.c and closed the day at 49,902.64. The top gainers have been Sunpharma, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, and Axis Financial institution. The top laggards have been Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and Ultratech Cement.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Sunpharma: The corporate was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.82 p.c and closed at Rs 703.40.

Nestle India: The shares of the corporate rose 1.45 p.c to shut at Rs 17,422.25.

Tech Mahindra: It witnessed a leap of 0.97 p.c to settle the day at Rs 978.00.

Bajaj Auto: 0.79 p.c enhance was noticed within the share worth of the corporate which closed at Rs 4,097.55.

Axis Financial institution: It jumped 0.67 p.c to settle the day at Rs 716.70.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bajaj Finserv: The shares ended at Rs 11,216.00 down by 1.68 p.c.

HDFC: Shares of the corporate fell by 1.68 p.c to shut at Rs 2,460.00.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 784.60 after witnessing a fall of 1.66 p.c.

Bharti Airtel: A decline of 1.49 p.c has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 528.30.

Ultratech Cement: A decline of 1.41 p.c has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 6,558.90.

Nationwide Inventory Change (NSE)

On the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was at 15,030.15 with a lower of 77.95 factors or 0.52 p.c.

Other than Nifty IT, Nifty Media, Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Financial institution and Nifty Realty, all the opposite sectoral indices have been buying and selling within the purple. The very best positive aspects have been noticed in Nifty Realty with a hike of two.15 p.c, adopted by Nifty Media which elevated by 2.01. Nifty Monetary Providers decreased by 0.98 p.c.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Coal India: 3.45 p.c hike has been noticed by the corporate to shut at Rs 151.50.

Cipla: The shares of the corporate surged 2.05 p.c to finish at Rs 902.55.

Sunpharma: It closed at Rs 703.95 with a leap of 1.90 p.c.

UPL: The corporate gained 1.64 p.c to settle the day at Rs 782.00.

Nestle India: A leap of 1.46 p.c has been witnessed within the shares of the corporate which closed at Rs 17,432.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Motors: Shares of the corporate fell by 5.52 p.c to shut at Rs 314.10.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares ended at Rs 11,195.00 down by 1.77 p.c.

Mahindra & Mahindra: A decline of 1.76 p.c has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 783.65.

HDFC: 1.67 p.c decline has been famous within the share worth which settled at Rs 2,461.15.

JSW Metal: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 705.80 after witnessing a fall of 1.62 p.c.