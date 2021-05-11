Sensex tumbles 341 points, Nifty closes at 14,850; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock

Sensex tumbles 341 factors, Nifty closes at 14,850; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock



The 30-share BSE index ended 340.60 factors or 0.69 % decrease at 49,161.81. Equally, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 91.60 factors or 0.61 % to 14,850.75



Halting a four-day surge, market indices in India opened decrease on Tuesday, 11 Might, led by losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Financial institution and TCS amid unfavorable cues from world markets. On the closing bell, BSE Sensex stood at 49,161.81, down by 340.60 factors. Equally, the NSE Nifty ended with a decline of 91.60 factors at 14,850.75.

The market indices have been dragged decrease by promoting in metals, pharma, and IT shares.

Bombay Inventory Trade (BSE)

BSE Sensex was down by 340.60 factors or 0.69 % and closed the day at 49,161.81. Kotak Financial institution was the top loser within the Sensex pack, shedding 3 per cent, adopted by HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, HUL and Titan. Alternatively, NTPC, ONGC, PowerGrid, Solar Pharma, UltraTech Cement and SBI have been among the many gainers.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

NTPC: The corporate was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 4.60 % and closed at Rs 112.65.

ONGC: The shares of the corporate rose 3.69 % to shut at Rs 118.05.

Energy Grid: It witnessed a leap of 1.66 % to settle the day at Rs 223.45

Solar Pharma: 1.39 % improve was noticed within the share value of the corporate which closed at Rs 707.85.

Ultracem Co: It jumped 1.27 % to settle the day at Rs 568.50. 6,487.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Kotak Financial institution: The shares ended at Rs 1,755.85 down by 3 %.

HDFC: Shares of the corporate fell by 2.68 % to shut at Rs 2,463.05.

Tech Mahindra: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 976.25 after witnessing a fall of 1.53 %.

Bajaj Finance: A decline of 1.28 % has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 5,426.55.

Titan: A decline of 1.27 % has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 1,435.95.

Nationwide Inventory Trade (NSE)

On the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was at 14,850.75 with a lower of 91.60 factors or 0.61 %. Other than Nifty Auto, Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Financial institution, and Nifty Realty, all the opposite sectoral indices of NSE have been buying and selling within the pink.

Nifty PSU Financial institution gained by 1.12 % immediately whereas Nifty Media gained 0.79 % on 11 Might.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Coal India: 5.85 % hike has been noticed by the corporate to shut at Rs 155.65.

NTPC: The shares of the corporate surged 4.87 % to finish at Rs 112.95.

IOC: It closed at Rs 103.50 with a leap of 4.39 %.

ONGC: The corporate gained 3.60 % to settle the day at Rs 118.

BPCL: A leap of 1.93 % has been witnessed within the shares of the corporate which closed at Rs 462.45.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

JSW Metal: Shares of the corporate fell by 3.38 % to shut at Rs 733.

Hindal Co: The shares ended at Rs 413 down by 2.99 %.

Kotak Financial institution: A decline of two.97 % has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 1,755.65.

HDFC: 2.82 % decline has been famous within the share value which settled at Rs 2,460.

Divis Lab: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 4,073 after witnessing a fall of 1.60 %.

Based on Binod Modi, Head Technique at Reliance Securities, weak cues from world markets and promoting stress throughout the counters dragged benchmark indices.

“Rising issues over inflation globally attributable to sharp rise in commodity costs dragged Asian markets. Additional, China inflation information additionally weighed on sentiments. Nevertheless, home benchmark indices outperformed its Asian friends,” he stated.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a unfavorable be aware, whereas Shanghai completed with positive factors.

Inventory exchanges in Europe have been buying and selling with important losses in mid-session offers.

In the meantime, worldwide oil benchmark Brent crude was buying and selling 0.66 per cent decrease at $67.87 per barrel.

With inputs from PTI