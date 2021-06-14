Sensex up by 76 points, Nifty closes at 15,811; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock

Sensex up by 76 factors, Nifty closes at 15,811; today’s top gainers and losers-Business News , GadgetClock





Amidst combined international cues, the home market indices opened flat on Monday. On the closing bell, Sensex was at 52,551.53 after gaining 76.77 factors. Nifty closed at 15,811.85. It gained 12.50 factors.

Amidst combined international cues, the home market indices opened flat on Monday, 14 June. BSE Sensex opened at 52,492.34 after gaining 17.58 factors or 0.03 %. NSE Nifty 50 opened at 15,791.40, 7.95 factors or 0.05 % decrease.

On the closing bell, Sensex was at 52,551.53 after gaining 76.77 factors. Nifty closed at 15,811.85. It gained 12.50 factors.

Bombay Inventory Trade (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,551.53, up by 76.77 factors or 0.15 %. The top gainers have been Reliance, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Infosys, and PowerGrid. The top laggards have been Kotak Financial institution, HDFC, Solar Pharma, Bajaj Auto, and NTPC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Reliance: The corporate was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.46 % and closed at Rs 2,245.30.

Bajaj Finance: The shares of the corporate rose 1.23 % to shut at Rs 6,194.20.

ONGC: It witnessed a leap of 1.05 % to settle the day at Rs 124.85.

Infosys: 1.01 % enhance was noticed within the share worth of the corporate which closed at Rs 1,461.40.

PowerGrid: It jumped 0.97 % to settle the day at Rs 248.70.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Kotak Financial institution: Shares of the corporate fell by 1.51 % to shut at Rs 1,768.25.

HDFC: The shares ended at Rs 2,539.20 down by 0.76 %.

Solar Pharma: 0.59 % decline has been famous within the share worth which settled at Rs 677.25.

Bajaj Auto: A decline of 0.57 % has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 4,148.50.

NTPC: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 118.15 after witnessing a fall of 0.51 %.

Nationwide Inventory Trade (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went up by 12.50 factors or 0.08 %. The market index closed at 15,811.85.

Aside from Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT, and Nifty PSU Financial institution, the remainder of the sectoral indices have been buying and selling within the purple right this moment. Nifty Realty was buying and selling down by 1.52 % whereas there was a dip of 0.65 % in Nifty Steel.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Divis Lab: 1.46 % hike has been noticed by the corporate to shut at Rs 4,398.00.

Tata Motors: The shares of the corporate surged 1.45 % to finish at Rs 355.85.

Reliance: It closed at Rs 2,245.00 with a leap of 1.44 %.

Wipro: The corporate gained 1.41 % to settle the day at Rs 562.10.

Bajaj Finance: A leap of 1.29 % has been witnessed within the shares of the corporate which closed at Rs 6,198.95.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: Shares of the corporate fell by 9.26 % to shut at Rs 762.00.

Coal India: The shares ended at Rs 159.20, down by 2.12 %.

Kotak Financial institution: A decline of 1.51 % has been noticed within the share which settled at Rs 1,767.30.

HDFC: 0.77 % decline has been famous within the share worth which settled at Rs 2,540.20.

NTPC: The corporate ended the day decrease at Rs 117.90 after witnessing a fall of 0.76 %.