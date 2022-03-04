Sentencing day for man who killed FDNY firefighter Faizal Coto in Brooklyn road rage incident



BROOKLYN (WABC) — It’s sentencing day Friday for a man who killed an off-duty FDNY firefighter during a road rage altercation in Brooklyn in December of 2018.

Joseph Desmond was convicted of murder in the death of 33-year-old Faizal Coto after the two got into a minor accident near the Verrazzano Bridge on the Belt Parkway.

They pulled over to the side of the road, when Desmond approached Coto, struck him in the head with a heavy object, and fled.

Coto, who was stationed at Engine 245 in Coney Island was found unconscious and unresponsive along the highway.

He later died from multiple skull fractures.

FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro and dozens of New York City firefighters were expected to be on hand for the sentencing, slated for 2 p.m.

Desmond was arrested in New Jersey and extradited back to New York City on a parole violation before being charged with murder.

Coto was a three-year veteran of the FDNY. He was also an aspiring rapper and hip-hop artist performing under the name FAIYA.

