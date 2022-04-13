Separate Chicago shootings just minutes apart leave boy and woman injured



A teenager and a woman were injured minutes apart in separate shootings in northwest Chicago on Tuesday evening, according to police records.

The 16-year-old boy was in an alley in the 5800 block of West Walton Street at 6:26 p.m. when an unidentified assailant pulled a gun and shot at him, police said.

He was stabbed in his right arm and taken to a West Suburban hospital in good condition, police record state.

Officers then responded to an incident in the 4200 block of West Fullerton Ave, where a 20-year-old woman was shot in the back while driving a car at 6:31 p.m., and was taken in good condition to Community First Hospital, police said.

Both incidents are under investigation by Chicago police. The names of the dead have not been released.

No one was arrested in connection with the shooting.