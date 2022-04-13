Separate Chicago shootings just minutes apart leave boy and woman injured



Off Video

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A teenage boy and a woman were injured minutes apart in two separate gunfights northwest of Chicago on Tuesday evening, according to police records.

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James bought a gun from the Ohio Pan Shop in 2011: Source

The 16-year-old boy was in an alley in the 5800 block of West Walton Street at about 6:26 a.m. when an unidentified assailant pulled a gun and shot him, police said.

He was stabbed in his right arm and taken to a West Suburban hospital in good condition, police record state.

Jason Rantz says the “culture of lawlessness” is created in American cities

Officers then responded to an incident in the 4200 block of West Fullerton Ave, where a woman, 20, was shot in the back while driving in a car at approximately 6:31 p.m. Police said he was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition.

Both incidents are currently being investigated by Chicago police in their respective districts. The names of the dead have not been released.

No one was arrested in connection with the shooting.