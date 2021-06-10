Septet’s test to check how well the band members know each other gets hilarious reactions from ARMY
To rejoice the eighth anniversary, BTS launched 2021 June FESTA Examination, which was part of their 2-week lengthy celebration occasion. Whereas the Bangtan boys put themselves to test how well they know each other, the Ok-pop bang received some hilarious reactions from the ARMY, which can depart you ROFL. Listed here are a few of the tweets…
this. pic.twitter.com/zFBQ6izJzb
— chie⁷ (@pjmsmiley) June 9, 2021
joon finna go on reside like this: pic.twitter.com/kpkkSsiQnP
— rosaire⁷₈ (@barbiebinnie) June 9, 2021
— tana (@_tanamoon) June 9, 2021
me after seeing my failing grade in bts festa examspic.twitter.com/lRAv7hZNxw
— noreen⁷♡? (@poshbangtan) June 9, 2021
calling bts understanding rattling well i failed that examination ? pic.twitter.com/HP3UsiABMK
— louise⁷ (@daljoonx) June 9, 2021
they boutta hand me again my test like this pic.twitter.com/bZsFbatJPf
— ? (@miinjooner) June 9, 2021
My examination anxiousness and supreme concern of failure is popping me into a large number whereas doing this festa examination bc I would like to cross however it’s kinda exhausting and I really feel like I haven’t studied sufficient so now I’m panicking
— ?fatima? (@fatimafarha_) June 9, 2021
I encourage dishonest on this festa examination.
— ?fatima? (@fatimafarha_) June 9, 2021
Crying over BTS 2021
college exams Festa Examination pic.twitter.com/LCjzhLMdzE
— abbie⁷? check ? (@jiminglow7) June 9, 2021
Armys hear to Seokjin. pic.twitter.com/66vgsjjsVV
— jade⁷? (@0UTR0EG0) June 9, 2021
festa day 1: heres some household pictures
festa day 10: flip off your telephones. carry a #2 pencil. youre taking a standardized examination in 10 minutes
— adiba (@780613) June 9, 2021
They’re making me do math AND draw on this festa examination?? What the hell
— ?fatima? (@fatimafarha_) June 9, 2021
TAEGI ALSO FAILED THE EXAM pic.twitter.com/wNOVs7C6zD
— sam⁷ taegi lover ? (@taegoldenboy) June 9, 2021
taegi after taking the test: pic.twitter.com/h2Nb0jE6UV
— tere (@taestytaekoo) June 9, 2021
taegi getting lowest grade TOGETHER after dishonest TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/yvpNeiaECh
— ًjimin’s prettie (@1ovepetal) June 9, 2021
Here is how a lot the BTS members scored in the examination:
Namjoon (RM) – 75 / 100
Yoongi (Suga) – 57.5 / 100
Seokjin (Jin) – 65 / 100
Hoseok (J-hope) – 82.5 / 100
Jimin – 62.5 / 100
Kim Taehyung (V) – 57.5 / 100
Jungkook – 82.5 / 100
Speaking about examination, RM mentioned, “I in all probability received the highest rating! Your coronary heart as a fan continues to be an ideal rating 100!” On the other hand, Jungkook mentioned, “It was complicated however I loved whereas remembering issues.” He informed ARMY, “ARMYs…You know the whole lot proper..? you know us higher than we know us,Nobody can meet up with ARMYs’ love.. when you get 100 Bang PD nim mentioned he’ll purchase you meat!”
Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Collection.
Click on to be a part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.
#Septets #test #check #band #members #hilarious #reactions #ARMY