Serena #Blair #Wiki #Age #Height #Bio #Biography #net #worth #Pics #Feet #twitter

Actress & Glamour Model Serena Blair was born on 25 January 1988 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Serena Blair age 33 years. She completed her graduation in Los Angeles, USA. In 2011, She began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $200k- $350k USD a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, and sponsorships.

Serena Blair is one of the famous American AV Actress and social media stars. Serena Blair is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful and curvy figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Reddit, Twitter, Facebook. She has more than 20k followers on Instagram. Serena Blair has over 89K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Personal Info Details Name Serena Blair Age 33 Years Date of Birth 25 January 1988 Profession AV Actress, PS Model Net Worth $200k- $350k USD Career Start and End 2011 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname Serena Blair Hometown Los Angeles, California, United States of America Place of Birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current City Los Angeles, California, USA Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email [email protected] Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5 ft 0 in (152 cm) Weight 99 lbs (45 kg) Figure Size 32-24-32 Bra Size 32B Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Zodiac Sign Aquarius Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Nationality American Hobbies Travelling, Shopping, performer, writer, director, animal lover, plant queer Instagram @sexyserenab (20k Followers) Twitter @SexySerenaB (89k Followers) Facebook @Serena Blair (k Followers) TikTok @Serena Blair (k Followers) Snapchat @Serena Blair Reddit @Serena Blair Videos @SexySerenaB (400 subscribers) Official Website serenablair.com Movies None Awards None

Serena Blair has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge subscribers on premium websites. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, Blair and Serena kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche. And within a few months, Serena Blair’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became more popular in a few months. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. Serena and Blair currently have over 20k followers on Instagram and 89k followers on Twitter as of August 2021. Serena Blair earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

Serena Blair earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. Blair and Serena did not share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $200k- $350k USD annually.

Serena Blair has big fan followers on Instagram (20k Followers), Twitter (89k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day Serena and Blair share fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

You can contact Serena Blair through social media profile private messages. Her Email ID: [email protected] But, Blair and Serena did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Serena Blair’s father’s name will be updated he is a businessman and her mother’s name will be updated she is a homemaker.

