Serena #Blair #Wiki #Age #Height #Bio #Biography #net #worth #Pics #Feet #twitter

17 hours ago
Serena Blair Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia

Actress & Glamour Model Serena Blair was born on 25 January 1988 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Serena Blair age 33 years. She completed her graduation in Los Angeles, USA. In 2011, She began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $200k- $350k USD a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, and sponsorships.

Serena Blair is one of the famous American AV Actress and social media stars. Serena Blair is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful and curvy figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Reddit, Twitter, Facebook. She has more than 20k followers on Instagram. Serena Blair has over 89K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Serena Blair Bio, Wiki

Personal Info Details
Name Serena Blair
Age 33 Years
Date of Birth 25 January 1988
Profession AV Actress, PS Model
Net Worth $200k- $350k USD
Career Start and End 2011 to Present
Family Father – Unknown
Mom- Unknown
Nickname Serena Blair
Hometown Los Angeles, California, United States of America
Place of Birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America
Current City Los Angeles, California, USA
Phone Number Unknown
Whatsapp Number Unknown
Email [email protected]
Educational Qualification Graduated
School Unknown
College Unknown
Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown
Height 5 ft 0 in (152 cm)
Weight 99 lbs (45 kg)
Figure Size 32-24-32
Bra Size 32B
Feet & Shoe Size 7
Hair Colour Blonde
Eye Colour Blue
Zodiac Sign Aquarius
Ethnicity White
Religion Christianity
Nationality American
Hobbies Travelling, Shopping, performer, writer, director, animal lover, plant queer
Instagram @sexyserenab (20k Followers)
Twitter @SexySerenaB (89k Followers)
Facebook @Serena Blair (k Followers)
TikTok @Serena Blair (k Followers)
Snapchat @Serena Blair
Reddit @Serena Blair
Videos @SexySerenaB (400 subscribers)
Official Website serenablair.com
Movies None
Awards None

Who is Serena Blair? & her Career

Serena Blair has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge subscribers on premium websites. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, Blair and Serena kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche. And within a few months, Serena Blair’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became more popular in a few months. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. Serena and Blair currently have over 20k followers on Instagram and 89k followers on Twitter as of August 2021. Serena Blair earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

Serena Blair Net Worth

Serena Blair earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. Blair and Serena did not share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $200k- $350k USD annually.

Serena Blair Instagram, Twitter, Reddit

Serena Blair has big fan followers on Instagram (20k Followers), Twitter (89k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day Serena and Blair share fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

Serena Blair Instagram: Click Here (20k Followers)
Serena Blair Twitter: Click Here (89k Followers)
Serena and Blair Facebook Page: Click Here
Serena Blair Youtube Channel: Click Here
Blair and Serena TikTok: Click Here

Serena Blair Contact Details

You can contact Serena Blair through social media profile private messages. Her Email ID: [email protected] But, Blair and Serena did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Serena Blair Family

Serena Blair’s father’s name will be updated he is a businessman and her mother’s name will be updated she is a homemaker.

Serena Blair Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Biodata, Will be updated shortly. DISCLAIMER: All information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. Our website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

American Social Media Stars Wiki


