Sports

Serge Ibaka acquisition gives Bucks flexibility to make more moves

17 seconds ago
John Hurst, general manager of the Milwaukee Box, said it could be the deepest team he has been running in the regular season stretch.

But that won’t stop the defending champions from seeking further help to fill the open roster spots when they traded three players to the experienced center surgeon Ibaka last week.

Box defender Donte sends Davinsenjo to the Sacramento Kings and deals with Los Angeles Clippers forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ozelei as part of a four-team trade that brought them to Ibaka. Now they are waiting to see what veterans are available in the buying market.

“One of our goals was to really take a few more bites of the apple and determine how to add certain pieces to this group,” Horst said Monday. “I don’t think we’re going to be in a hurry. If something great comes to us, we’ll do it today or tomorrow or the day after. If we don’t like it, we’ll wait. We’ll be patient. I don’t think we’ll do anything.” We have to hurry. “

Box returned from a West Coast trip with a 35-22 record that tied them to third in the Eastern Conference, just two games behind first-placed Miami Heat but just three games ahead of seventh-ranked Toronto Raptors.

Los Angeles Lakers Guard owner Monk, right, defending Los Angeles Clippers Center Serge Ibaka, left, while forward Anthony Davis was on the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell)

Milwaukee center is playing without Brooke Lopez, who is recovering from back surgery and is out of the season opener. The depth of the backcourt struck with the departure of Divinsenzo and the temporary loss of Pat Canton, who broke a bone in his right hand on the night of the Ibaka trade.

Still, Horst says he likes his list.

“I think we’re deep in every position,” Horst said. “I think we have a good balance. Brooke will come back and play for us this year. Pat Canton will come back and play for us this year. And so, we are really looking at the 12 guys who can give us. . “

Ibaka gives Milwaukee a play-off-tested performer that can provide some insurance while waiting for Box Lopez to return.

Ibaka said on Sunday, “I think this is right for me.

Ibakar, 32, has a history of back problems. As the Clippers reached the Western Conference finals last season, Ibaka appeared in just two playoff games before back surgery. Ibaka missed the Clippers’ first eight games this season due to a back problem, although he now says he is 100% back.

Ibaka averaged 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 15.4 minutes in 35 games with the Clippers this season. The 6-foot-10 center won an NBA title with the 2019 Raptors, who advanced from a 2-0 deficit to beat the top pick in the Eastern Conference finals that year.

“If you go to the final or you win the championship, it will make the game easier for you,” Ibaka said. “You can easily see the game. The game slows down in your eyes, and most importantly, you know what it takes. You know what it feels like to be there.”

Ibaka has won three consecutive first-team All-Defensive honors since 2012-14 and has led the NBA in total blocs for four consecutive seasons since 2011-14. Horst said Ibaka could have the same effect that current Miami hit forward PJ Tucker produced during the box title after joining Milwaukee near the trade deadline last season.

“I don’t know if Serge PJ will guard two and two like Tucker, but I think Serge PJ can defend four and five in a different way than Tucker,” Horst said.

