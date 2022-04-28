Serial motorcycle-riding bandits target women carrying handbags in Bronx, New York



BRONX, New York (WABC) — Police are on the hunt for two suspects wanted for at least six robberies in the Bronx, several of which were caught on camera.

Investigators say the suspects took the handbags of six women between the ages of 23 and 35.

All the incidents happened on Wednesday of last week between 1 a.m. and 2:20 a.m.

In each incident, the suspects approached on the victim on a motorcycle.

Five of the women were punched in the face.

Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down the suspects.

Call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

