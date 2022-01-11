Serie A AC Milan Venezia football teams Fans hurled shells at each other boats before match watch video Firework

It appeared as if the sailors had been participating in a battle at sea. It was good that no ball got here and fell on any boat, in any other case many individuals might have misplaced their lives.

There have been frequent experiences of followers of two teams clashing throughout a football match, however it’s seldom that there was a gunfight between the followers of any two teams before the match.

Nevertheless, this occurred before the match between AC Milan and Venezia in Italy’s Serie A football league. Within the factors desk of Serie A, AC Milan crew with Zlatan Ibrahimovic is second with 48 factors. Whereas Venezia has 17 factors. He’s at quantity 17.

This match between AC Milan and Venezia was performed on 9 January 2022 in Venice. Before the match, followers of AC Milan and Venezia received right into a weird conflict. Supporters of each teams had been on the boats.

Supporters of each the teams opened hearth on each other’s boats. It appeared as if the sailors had been participating in a battle at sea. It was good that no ball got here and fell on any boat, in any other case many individuals might have misplaced their lives. The video of this incident is viral on social media. You possibly can watch the video beneath.

Nevertheless, AC Milan received the football match. He defeated Venezia 3-0. Ibrahimovic scored within the second minute of the match to offer his crew AC Milan a 1-0 lead. Left again Theo Hernandez scored two objectives within the second half. He scored his first purpose within the forty eighth minute. After this, the penalty was transformed right into a purpose within the 59th minute.

AC Milan haven’t received a Serie A title since 2010–11. They’re one level lower than top-ranked Inter Milan. Inter Milan has performed 20 matches. On the similar time, AC Milan has performed 21 matches. Inter Milan is the defending champion of Serie A.

After the match, Milan coach Stefano Pioli informed Sky Italia: ‘This ought to be the 12 months once we show ourselves. We have to present that we’re aggressive once more. We’ll see if we are able to make the ultimate transfer to be a winner. It was not a straightforward sport. We did a superb sport to make it easy. It was a crew win.