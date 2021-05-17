Server glitch allowed Eufy owners to see through other homes’ cameras

Server glitch allowed Eufy owners to see through other properties’ cameras



Final evening, various Eufy house safety digital camera owners found they had been ready to entry good digital camera feeds and saved movies from customers they’d by no means met, due to an obvious safety glitch. First reported by 9to5Mac, the difficulty got here to mild in an prolonged Reddit thread, by which customers from world wide detailed their experiences.

“Mainly I may see each digital camera, their entrance door and backdoor bells, main bedroom, lounge, storage, kitchen, their movement recordings, every part,” one Eufy proprietor famous. “I used to be questioning what was happening because it nonetheless had my electronic mail and title as signed in and seen that some unknown electronic mail, I’m guessing of the Hawaii proprietor, was in my shared visitor account.”

“For a safety product to turn into fully unsecure, it’s fairly worrying”

Some reported that signing out of their account and signing again in resolved the habits; by now, no matter downside brought on the habits seems to have been fastened. Nonetheless, many customers are left involved that their very own cameras and feeds might need been uncovered with out their data.

“For a safety product to turn into fully unsecure, it’s fairly worrying,” the customers continued.

Eufy didn’t reply to a request for remark from GadgetClock, however told Android Police that the issue lasted solely an hour and didn’t have an effect on child monitor merchandise. On Reddit, customers higlighted a message despatched to clients attributing the difficulty to a server error:

Pricey consumer,

The problem was due to a bug in one in every of our servers. This was rapidly resolved by our engineering staff and our customer support staff will proceed to help these affected. We advocate all customers to:

1.Please unplug after which reconnect the house base.

2.Log off of the eufy safety app and log in once more.

Contact [email protected] for enquiries.

There’s no indication that particular people had been focused as a part of the bug, nevertheless it’s nonetheless a troubling habits for a service that always screens non-public properties. Eufy additionally makes an Echo Dot-style voice assistant known as the Genie, though Genie merchandise seem to have been unaffected by the bug.

Replace 1:54PM ET: Added Eufy assertion to Android Police.