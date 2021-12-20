set back to Congress again, 1 of the remaining three MLAs said goodbye, the candidature was announced four days ago

Before the Goa assembly elections, the Congress has suffered another setback. The party’s state unit working president Alexo Reginaldo Lourenco on Monday resigned from the assembly, reducing the strength of the party’s legislators to two in the 40-member house.

The Congress had formed an alliance with the Goa Forward Party the same day. But the party is finding it difficult to save its house at the moment. Earlier the GFP had partnered with the BJP in power. But the support was withdrawn after three MLAs were dropped from the state cabinet. It was believed that after the alliance with Goa Forward Party, the party would get strength in the state, but it does not seem so.

Two more Congress MLAs had recently resigned in the state. Assembly elections are to be held in the state early next year. The special thing is that the Congress released its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections last week and Lourenco’s name was included in it.

Lourenco, an MLA from Curtorim seat in South Goa district, submitted his resignation to the Speaker’s office on Monday afternoon. Sources said that he later resigned from the Congress as well. Lourenco was not available for comment. There are speculations that he may soon join the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party.

Earlier this month, former Goa Chief Minister Ravi Naik also resigned from the post of Congress MLA. A few months ago, former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro had also left the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress. Only two Congress MLAs are left in Goa. These include former CM Pratap Singh Rane and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

Significantly, the Trinamool Congress has decided to contest the Goa Assembly elections. Under the leadership of Mamta, the organization is spreading its feet rapidly. In this, the process of breaking the Congress leaders continues. However, Mamata’s party did not even spare Sharad Pawar. His lone MLA had merged the party with Trinamool to inform his legislature.