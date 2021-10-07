Seth Meyers breaks down Facebook’s Very Bad Week
To face
The late-night hosts continued to weigh in on Facebook’s terrible, good, very bad week on Wednesday night.
“This is the kind of week you usually post about on Facebook,” Meyers said, adding that the social media giant had it worse than the Yankees, who lost their wild-card game on Tuesday and were out of the baseball playoffs.
“Okay, get this — apparently New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is telling people he’s going to run for governor of New York next year. New Yorkers listened and were like, ‘Please, someone else .'” — Jimmy Fallon
“Then Rudy Giuliani was like, ‘What about me?’ And New York was like, ‘Well, maybe no one else.'” — Jimmy Fallon
“Here’s the deal: De Blasio is reportedly possibly running for governor of New York. A lot is still unknown: what his stage is, what his announcement date, and what he’s smoking.” — Stephen Colbert
“Apparently, de Blasio is voicing trusted former aides about his interest in working on a potential campaign. His only hope is that he doesn’t remember his presidential campaign, when he sees Michael Bennett and googly-eyed Roomba. Was in 47th place. — Stephen Colbert
