Seth Meyers Demands His Own Ben & Jerry’s Flavor

“There’s a lot of misinformation, so I thought it would be helpful to break down what’s factual and what’s fictional about this year’s Games. For example: Simone Biles can attempt a double pike and half cross Yurchenko jump with two twists. Fiction: it’s his Starbucks order. – JIMMY FALLON

“Then a fact: Karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing are making their Olympic debuts. Fiction: Frisbee golf is next, bruh. ” – JIMMY FALLON

“And finally, fact: the Games will not have spectators. Fiction: When they heard, the badminton players were like, “Wait, can you have spectators? It’s fiction, they know it. – JIMMY FALLON

“The first lady, Dr Jill Biden, arrived in Japan today for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. So, now they just need about 1,000 more doctors. – SETH MEYERS

“In the meantime, bad news from the Tokyo Games: Poland fired six swimmers from the Olympic Games after selecting too many by mistake. It turns out that upon closer examination, what they thought was a swimmer was actually three swimmers in a trench coat. – STEPHEN COLBERT