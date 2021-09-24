Seth Meyers despises Trump for suing his own niece

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a list of last night’s highlights that put you to sleep—and let us get paid to see the comedy. It’s here 50 best movies on netflix right now.

all in the Family

On Thursday’s “Late Night,” Seth Meyers talked about how cool it’s been to not think or care about Donald Trump lately.

“It’s like when you finally remove a cast and you shower without tapping the plastic bag on your arm,” he said.