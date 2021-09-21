Seth Meyers does his best Tucker Carlson impersonation
Welcome to Best of Late Night, a list of last night’s highlights that put you to sleep—and let us get paid to see the comedy. It’s here 50 best movies on netflix right now.
breaking conspiracy theories
Seth Meyers pointed to some of Fox News’ latest contradictions on Monday night, citing a recent poll that found most viewers are in support of COVID precautions that differ greatly from the network’s COVID-19 talking point.
“One way you can tell that the Republican Party is intellectually bankrupt is that they spend too little time talking about policy and too much time talking about the bat. [expletive] Conspiracy theories they fabricated out of nowhere,” Meyers said on Monday.
“It’s so hard to live with the right-wing rumor mill that sometimes I only know of one when it’s dismissed. Yesterday I was scrolling through Twitter and saw a Snopes headline that said, ‘No, Joe Biden isn’t the Westworld robot that George Soros made to steal your hamburgers,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, well, I forgot to tape “Judge Jeanine” last night.'” — Seth Meyers
“So, the Left is focused on trying to pass a far-reaching bill that would transform child care, expand the social safety net and tackle climate change, and among other things, and what is the MAGA crowd doing? Are they any Offering alternative solutions? Or are they asking Eric Trump about the swollen balls of a friend of Nicki Minaj’s cousin? — Seth Meyers
The “Late Night” host pointed to Tucker Carlson’s alarmist delivery and performed an inspired impersonation.
“I will say this, though: If cable news ever gets boring for Tucker, he’ll make one hell of a reformer because my man knows how to grow. [Imitating Carlson] If they can force you to get the vaccine, what can’t they force you to do? Can they force you to take psychotropic meds? do you wear seatbelts? Ask you to wear your shoes to Olive Garden, even if they tell you, ‘While you’re here, you’re family?’ And then when you try to fill a briefcase with unlimited breadsticks, can they call security?” — Seth Meyers
Punchiest Punchlines (Half a Shot Edition)
“Yeah, it’s a version of the Pfizer vaccine that’s very weak, so they’re calling it Johnson & Johnson.” — Jimmy Fallon
“Of course, a lot of kids will get the vaccine, while a small minority will insist on getting pony dewormers because they’re kids.” — Jimmy Fallon
worth seeing bits
Trevor Noah announces nominations for this year’s Pandemic Awards on “The Daily Show.”
what we’re excited about on tuesday night
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa will pop in on Tuesday’s “Late Show” to talk about their new book, “Peril.”
Also see this
#Seth #Meyers #Tucker #Carlson #impersonation
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.