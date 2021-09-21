Seth Meyers does his best Tucker Carlson impersonation

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a list of last night’s highlights that put you to sleep—and let us get paid to see the comedy. It’s here 50 best movies on netflix right now.

Seth Meyers pointed to some of Fox News’ latest contradictions on Monday night, citing a recent poll that found most viewers are in support of COVID precautions that differ greatly from the network’s COVID-19 talking point.

“One way you can tell that the Republican Party is intellectually bankrupt is that they spend too little time talking about policy and too much time talking about the bat. [expletive] Conspiracy theories they fabricated out of nowhere,” Meyers said on Monday.