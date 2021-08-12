Seth Meyers Teases Rudy Giuliani for Joining Cameo



“You know like six months ago Rudy was the personal advocate for the leader of the free world?” Well, now he’s doing that. – SARAH SILVERMAN, guest host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“That’s right, he’s gone from mayor of America to saying, ‘Hello, this is Rudy Giuliani. I want to wish ‘Deez Nuts’ a happy retirement.’ ”– JIMMY FALLON

“He has no idea what he’s doing. Right now, a District Attorney in the Southern District of New York connects with Cameo and asks Rudy to tell the story of the time he went to Ukraine to dig up the dirt of a political opponent in order to s ‘interfere in a presidential election. [imitating Giuliani] ‘This message is for Mr. DOJ. I heard you feel discouraged at work. Well let me tell you about the time my friend Don and I concocted a scheme to extort a foreign government and we got away with it. You know, it says here that you want me to read my texts and emails to you. Oh wait, there’s someone knocking on the door. Why are you shouting “police”? There is no police here.– SETH MEYERS

“I mean, this guy – this guy, who’s a personal attorney for the President of the United States, and now he’s basically begging at the same place where you can get a ‘Happy bat mitzvah’ message from Jamie Farr.” – SETH MEYERS