‘Settlers’ Review: Interstellar Colonialism on Mars

Billionaires are rushing to colonize space, but how could it be if they were to ever succeed? Wyatt Rockefeller’s (one of those Rockefellers) sci-fi thriller “Settlers,” tackles this vision, but only succeeds in telling a clumsy warning of property and violence on the planet Mars. It would make perfect sense for this film to side with Jerry (Ismael Cruz Córdova), a native of Mars who hopes to get his land back. Instead, he portrays him as a deranged savage.

“Settlers” is divided into three chapters, each centered around a key figure in the life of a young girl named Remmy (Brooklynn Prince). Her father, Reza (Jonny Lee Miller), is a protective and angry man. He warns Remmy and his mother, Ilsa (Sofia Boutella), not to stray too far from their remote ranch. Soon, her paranoia is revealed to be true when Jerry appears. It turns out that Jerry’s family owned the land before Reza and Ilsa ousted them. He wants to get his house back.