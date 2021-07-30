Seven Changes Including Lpg Price And Banking From Next Month

From January till now, LPG cylinders in Delhi have gone from Rs 694 to Rs 834. Now it will cost more to withdraw money from ATM.

New Delhi. From August 1, people will see many changes in their transactions. From Sunday, many big changes are going to come out from bank accounts to LPG. It is believed to have an impact on every citizen. Let us try to know about which such rules will change from August 1.

LPG price change

Often the prices of LPG cylinders fluctuate on the 1st of every month. But there was no change in the price of domestic cylinders in May and June. In April, the price of LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs. After this, the price of cylinder was increased by Rs 25 in July. From January till now, LPG cylinders in Delhi have gone from Rs 694 to Rs 834.

Salary will now come even on holiday

The National Automatic Settlement System (NACH) will be available seven days a week. At present, this facility is available only during the working days of banks. Salary, EMI, bill payment will be done everyday i.e. salary will be able to come in your account even on the day of holiday.

Penalty will have to be paid for tax arrears

This applies to professionals and companies. In this, in case of self-assessment arrears of more than one lakh, a fine will have to be paid for delay in repayment.

Postal department will charge for banking at home

India Post Payment Bank of the Department of Posts will provide banking facility at home. For this he will charge a fee. Under this, Rs 20 per service and GST will be charged for various types of services.

Withdrawing money from ATM will be expensive

Now it will cost more to withdraw money from ATM. ATM interchange fee has been changed from Rs 15 to Rs 17 now. This has to be paid by the customer.

Withdrawal from ICICI Bank will be expensive

This private sector bank will charge a minimum of Rs 150 per transaction after cash withdrawal of Rs 1 lakh in a month from the home branch. This fee will be up to one thousand five rupees. But the bank will charge the maximum which is there.