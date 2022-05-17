Seven injured in Baltimore County nail salon explosion



Seven individuals, together with 4 cops, had been injured throughout an explosion at a Baltimore County nail salon on Monday evening.

Baltimore County Police responded an explosion at Libra Nails and Spa situated in a strip mall in Milford Mill, Md. Along with the 4 cops, two emergency medical service suppliers and one civilian had been additionally injured from the blast.

The fireplace was began by a person in emotional misery identified to the employees of Libra Nails and Spa, Baltimore County Police advised The Submit. The explosion occurred after the person bumped into the again of the salon. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms will assist decide how the explosion was set off.

Hearth officers advised the Baltimore Solar that the person was a former worker of the salon.

The suspect suffered severe accidents and was taken instantly to Johns Hopkins Bayview. The primary responders had been additionally hospitalized however didn’t maintain life-threatening accidents, police confirmed.

The fireplace was upgraded to a HAZMAT scenario by hearth officers because of the presence of chemical compounds in substances like nail polish remover. Officers stated the fireplace was below management by 10:30 p.m.

Milford Mill is an unincorporated city of about 30,000 individuals 12.5 miles exterior of Baltimore.

First responders are seen on the nail salon in Baltimore County. WJZ-TV

4 cops and two emergency medical service suppliers had been injured on the scene. WJZ-TV