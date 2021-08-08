Seven Olympic Moments Worth Revisiting
Olympic moments abound, whether widely noticed or barely. There were 339 events in 33 sports contested by over 11,000 athletes at the Tokyo Games, so don’t worry if you can’t keep up. Here is just a sample:
A stunning upheaval in rhythmic gymnastics
Leaving aside all the is-it-a-sport-or-not-arguments, rhythmic gymnastics (the one with the ribbons) delivered drama with an unexpected finale.
And an unstable loser afterwards.
Gold medal favorite Dina Averina of Russia performed such a complicated routine as why Russia competes as ROC (for Russian Olympic Committee) at the Olympics instead of her old name.
She is the three-time world champion overall, and to make matters even more interesting, her identical twin sister Arina was also in contention.
But Israel’s Linoy Ashram, and his hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, didn’t back down and finished with the highest score (even after dropping the ribbon).
She gave Israel its second gold medal in gymnastics and its first in rhythmic gymnastics. Averina took silver (her sister finished fourth) and Alina Harnasko of Belarus took bronze.
Dina Averina continued to stir the pot after the competition.
“It’s very difficult to speak at the moment and I can’t agree with how the score went today,” she said. “And this may be the first time that I disagree with the judges.”
And the Russian Olympic Committee protested in a tweet that Averina “became the champion who was taken away the gold medal in the easiest way.” By decision of the judges.
Yet Ashram rejoiced over his victory.
“I focused only on myself,” she said. “I didn’t watch Dina and Arina’s routines. I worked so hard for this so it’s worth it.
” It’s like a dream. I think, like, I’m not here.
Cuban wrestler in the record books
All the Summer Games since 2008 have included Mijaín López, 38, the Cuban wrestler.
His gold medal became as reliable as a wacky moment at the opening ceremony. Tokyo did not disappoint, either at the time or Lopez’s gold. He got his fourth.
He became the sixth person to win four gold medals in an individual event, joining Michael Phelps and Carl Lewis.
Known for throwing opponents or coaches over his shoulder, López, who is 6ft 5in and 290lb, had said he would retire after the Tokyo Games. But after winning his last Greco-Roman super-heavyweight medal, he wouldn’t close the door to the Paris 2024 Olympics – at 41.
An American wrestler in the record books
Not to be outdone, the United States also provided a highlight of the fight.
Tamyra Mensah-Stock has killed her opponents and the internet with her emotional and exuberant celebration of gold.
Her cascade of tears during an interview after her last game, along with a few excited jumps, has become a sensation on social media.
Her achievement as the first black woman – and second American woman – to win gold in wrestling is everlasting.
No, you don’t need to pole vault anymore
What do you do when you win gold after almost missing the mark, after a tough year that included battling Covid-19 and then setting your personal best to win a ticket to the Olympics?
Katie Nageotte of the United States had every right to impregnate herself after winning the pole vault, recovering from two misses to climb 4.9 meters (16 feet 1 inch) to defeat Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia.
But she decided to try again, setting the bar 5.01 meters, lifting the pole and taking off only to stop and stop with a big smile.
This time, she said, the “emotion of winning” got the better of her.
Diving prodigy finally gets gold
In 2008, at the Beijing Games, British diver Tom Daley was the courageous Olympic prodigy at the age of 14.
For a while, it looked like he and his 10-meter synchronized diving partner Blake Aldridge were walking home with a medal until they faltered in the final (and argued before the dive).
Since then, despite accumulating medals in diving tournaments around the world, an Olympic gold medal has eluded Daley despite being recognized as one of the best in generations.
The Chinese, the most dominant country in diving, often stood in the way.
Not in Tokyo.
He won gold in the 10-meter synchronized diving with his partner Matty Lee and a third bronze in the 10-meter platform (losing, naturally, to Chinese divers Cao Yuan, who won gold, and Yang Jian).
It also looked like he had won gold in Olympic athlete crochet, spotted the knitting in the stands between dives (he was making a cardigan for a brain cancer charity in honor of his late father. in 2011).
When the sailing winners capsized their boat
Look, if you’ve just won a gold medal in sailing, what happens to the boat next probably doesn’t matter that much.
Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze from Brazil won the 49er FX competition and decided to sail to friends on the shore. They encountered shallow water and rocks and broke the mast during the maneuver.
“We broke the mast, but it’s okay,” Kunze said. “It’s a beautiful moment. It’s going to stay in our minds forever. “
They won home gold at the Rio 2016 Games. And guess what? The boat then capsized as well.
Tokyo’s oldest medalist says it all
It can be a little strange being 62 and an Olympian. Residents of the Athletes’ Village apparently struggled to deal with this.
“When people meet me in the village, they say, ‘Hey, so what are you doing? Are you a civil servant? ‘ And I say, “Well, I’m an athlete. “
Still, it must be nice to be Andrew Hoy from Australia. He is Tokyo’s oldest medalist, winning a silver and bronze medal in equestrian sports (the youngest medalist was 12-year-old Japanese Kokona Hiraki, who won silver in skateboarding, deservedly).
Hoy took bronze in the individual all around and Australia took silver in the team all around.
Eight-time Olympian, his first appearance was at the Los Angeles Games in 1984 and he won gold in Barcelona, Spain in 1992.
He is the oldest Australian medalist. (Laura Kraut, 55, became the oldest American to win a medal since 1904, winning silver in team show jumping with Bruce’s daughter Jessica Springsteen and McLain Ward.)
“I’m actually thankful that people can still tell how old I am,” he said, “because when I started in the sport I was really proud to be the youngest in the world. ‘team.”
Middle Aged Couch Potatoes: Go get a horse.
James Wagner contributed reporting.
