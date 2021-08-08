Seven Olympic Moments Worth Revisiting

Leaving aside all the is-it-a-sport-or-not-arguments, rhythmic gymnastics (the one with the ribbons) delivered drama with an unexpected finale.

Gold medal favorite Dina Averina of Russia performed such a complicated routine as why Russia competes as ROC (for Russian Olympic Committee) at the Olympics instead of her old name.

She is the three-time world champion overall, and to make matters even more interesting, her identical twin sister Arina was also in contention.

But Israel’s Linoy Ashram, and his hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, didn’t back down and finished with the highest score (even after dropping the ribbon).