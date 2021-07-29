Seven years old girl finds 7 asteroids

World’s Youngest Astronomer : A 7-year-old Brazilian girl has done such a thing that no one can even imagine. This little girl has discovered 7 asteroids for NASA. By doing so, she has become the world’s youngest astronomer.

New Delhi. At the young age of 7, most children like to play with their toys, but a 7 year old girl from Brazil has done such a feat at this age, which no one can even imagine. This is about 7-year-old Nicole Oliveira’s love from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At an age when children do not know what they will become in the future, Nicole has discovered 7 asteroids for NASA. By doing so Nicole became the world’s youngest astronomer (World’s Youngest Astronomer) has become.



How Nicole Finds Asteroids

Nicole participated in the ‘Asteroids-Hunt’ citizen science program organized by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also contributed in organizing this program. In this program, Nicole surprised everyone by finding 7 asteroids. Along with this, Nicole has also made a record of being the youngest astronomer by doing so.

The hobby of the world of space from a young age

Nicole has been passionate about the world of space from a young age. When she was 2 years old, she used to love the stars shining in the sky. Due to this interest, Nicole became fond of knowing about the world of space at an early age. As a result of this, Nicole was able to find 7 asteroids in space at such a young age. By doing so, she has become NASA’s oldest-ever astronomer. This is a world record. Nicole’s parents have appreciated this achievement of their child.

Nicole’s discovery is being appreciated everywhere. With so much knowledge at such a young age, Nicole recently had the opportunity to speak at the first International Seminar on Astronomy and Aeronautics of the Brazilian Ministry of Science and Technology and Innovation. Along with this, Nicole also gives lectures about astronomy and aeronautics in her city schools.