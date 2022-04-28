Several injured after car crashes into Washington, DC hotel lobby



A vehicle crashed into a hotel lobby in Washington DC on Thursday, injuring at least five people and shattering glass windows in front of the structure.

The incident took place in the 400 block NJ Ave NW at YOTEL Washington DC just a few steps from Capitol Hill.

Four patients were taken to a hospital, including one with serious non-life-threatening injuries, DC Fire and EMS said. The other three suffered minor injuries.

Another was assessed at the scene but did not need to go to the hospital, authorities said.

A photo from the fire agency shows a car inside the hotel lobby and pieces of glass on the floor. Shows a front desk that was hit by a car.

Mattel Somers, general manager of Eotel, told Gadget Clock Digital that the damage was “purely cosmetic”. The car was in the process of being removed from the property, he said.

“Our biggest concern right now is those who have been affected,” he said.

He said no employee was injured. The cause of the accident was not disclosed.