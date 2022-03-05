Several injured in Queens apartment fire
NEW YORK — At least five people were hurt in an apartment fire in Queens on Friday night.
As CBS2’s Cory James reports, it started around 9 p.m. at a six-story building on Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City.
Firefighters say the flames broke out inside a fifth floor apartment.
Five people were injured, including a child who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
#injured #Queens #apartment #fire
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.