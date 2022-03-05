Several injured in Queens apartment fire



NEW YORK — At least five people were hurt in an apartment fire in Queens on Friday night.

As CBS2’s Cory James reports, it started around 9 p.m. at a six-story building on Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City.

Firefighters say the flames broke out inside a fifth floor apartment.

Five people were injured, including a child who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

