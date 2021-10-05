Several Kingdom Hearts games are coming to the Nintendo Switch

the last new fighter is coming super smash bros ultimate was revealed as Sora from Kingdom Hearts. But the event, hosted by sports director Masahiro Sakurai, ended in some big news. three main lines Kingdom Hearts The games are coming to the Nintendo Switch. it also includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, And Kingdom Hearts III.

Notably, all three titles will be delivered via cloud streaming rather than native ports, so they won’t be stored locally on your Switch. Nintendo showed off the games playing on PlayStation 4 during the stream.

Prices and release dates for each game were not detailed during the stream, but Sakurai said that the release date would be announced later. it’s hard to say how Kingdom Hearts The look and feel when streamed over the internet rather than played locally. other games, such as ControlThere are cloud versions on the Switch as well, and the experience wasn’t as bad as I feared.

If this Kingdom Hearts Releases get similar treatment, with Nintendo likely offering a free trial period for the games to make sure your Internet connection can handle it.