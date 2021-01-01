Several prisoners escaped from a Nigerian prison after the bombing

At midnight, the attackers attacked and opened fire on a prison in Nigeria’s north-central Kogi province. Two security officers were killed and 240 prisoners escaped. A minister gave this information on Monday. Home Minister Ogbeni Rauf Erregbesola said two more security officials were missing in the attack in Kogi prefecture.He said a task force has been formed to recapture the prisoners. Officials said there were 294 inmates in the jail, but some of them did not try to escape and some of them returned voluntarily on Monday morning. Meanwhile, Jamfara State Governor Belle Matavalle said on Monday that about 70 students abducted from a school in northern Nigeria were released after being held hostage for two weeks.

The children were abducted after attacking the school

He said that with the help of some repentant gunmen, the government day secondary school students were rescued. All the released students have reached their families on Sunday. It is noteworthy that on September 1, armed men attacked the school and abducted the students. The government has been forced to close all primary and secondary schools in Jafmara state following the latest incidents of school attacks and student abductions in northern Nigeria.

The gunmen apologized and released the children

Police said 73 students were abducted from the school, five of whom were released the next day. He said some of the abductors repented of their actions and the authorities succeeded in freeing the students by helping them.