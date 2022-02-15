Severe, critical COVID-19 cases more likely in vitamin D-deficient people: study



People with vitamin D deficiency are more likely to have serious or severe cases of Covid-19, the researchers said.

In a previous study published in the journal PLOS ONE, scientists at Galilee Medical Center and Bar Ilan University in Israel examined the records of more than 1,176 patients admitted to Nahria-based Galilee between April 7, 2020 and February 4, 2021. Medical center with positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for SAR-CoV-2. These records were searched for measured vitamin D levels two weeks to two years before infection.

Individuals were classified according to vitamin D levels – defined as deficient, inadequate, adequate and high-normal – and the severity of COVID-19 disease, which was determined using a multivariable regression analysis.

More than 250 patients had a record of vitamin D levels prior to COVID-19 infection, and the team found that patients with vitamin D deficiency were 14 times more likely to have severe or severe cases of COVID-19.

The mortality rate among patients with adequate vitamin D levels was 2.3%, compared with 25.6% in the deficiency group.

“A low vitamin D status was more common in patients with severe or severe disease than in people with mild or moderate disease,” the study concluded.

When adjusted for age, gender, season, and chronic disease history, the differences still apply.

According to Bar Ilan University, this study is the first to analyze vitamin D levels prior to infection and to create infections based on results initially published in MedRxiv.

“Our results suggest that maintaining normal levels of vitamin D should be recommended. It will be beneficial for those who are infected with the virus,” said Dr. , Said in a statement. “There is a clear consensus among the local health authorities as well as the World Health Organization to take regular vitamin D supplements as advised.”

“This study contributes to an ever-evolving body of evidence suggesting that a patient with a history of vitamin D deficiency may have a predictive risk associated with a poor COVID-19 clinical disease course and a predictive risk of death,” said co-author of the study, Professor Michael Edelstein. University Professor of Medicine. “It’s still unclear why certain individuals suffer serious consequences from COVID-19 infections when others do not. Our research adds a new dimension to solving this puzzle.”

Significantly, the study was based on research conducted before coronavirus vaccines became widely available, and doctors told the Times of Israel that vitamin supplements were not a substitute for vaccines, but a way to help immunity levels.

Drawer told the publication that the study was conducted even before the growth of the amicron variant, that the coronavirus did not change fundamentally enough to deny vitamin D efficacy.

The Times also noted that health officials in various countries have recommended vitamin D supplements during epidemics.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Vitamin D helps keep bones strong, absorb calcium, and work with the parathyroid gland. Symptoms of deficiency include fatigue, bone loss, mood swings, muscle spasms and bone and joint pain. Negative health effects of deficiency include heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, immune system disorders, multiple sclerosis, falls in the elderly and certain types of cancer.