Severe floods after heavy rains in Kerala, 18 killed, many missing, alert in Delhi too

Due to incessant rains in Kerala since Saturday, a severe flood-like situation has arisen. Due to this flood, about 18 people have died in the state so far and dozens of people have gone missing. In view of the situation, NDRF and Army have been deployed for relief and rescue work. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert to many states including Delhi-NCR on Sunday regarding rain.

It has been raining heavily in the southern and central regions of Kerala since Saturday. Due to which flood like situation has arisen in these areas. In view of the floods, the state government had to take the help of the NDRF and the army. 11 teams of NDRF, two teams of Army and two teams of Defense Services Corps have been deployed in southern and central parts of Kerala.

Due to heavy rains, normal life has been badly affected in Kuttikal, Kottayam, Kokyar, Idukki and Pathanamitta districts of Kerala. On Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also held a high level meeting regarding the situation arising in Kerala. After the meeting, he said that the situation is very serious in some parts of the state. We will do everything possible to save lives. To deal with the situation, we have sought help from all the three wings of the army and relief camps are also being set up by the government in the districts.

Mi-17 and Sarang helicopters have already been put on standby mode for rescue operations in Kerala. Due to heavy rains and the damage caused by it, rescue work is also being affected in many districts. Due to bad weather in Kottayam, the helicopter could not start the rescue operation. The rescue operation had to be called off due to damage to the bridge at Kuttikkal. At the same time, the Indian Navy is also ready to assist in the rescue work. The Southern Command of the Indian Navy said that it is fully prepared to assist the local administration in the rescue operation.

Along with the southern states, there is a change in the weather pattern in many states of North India. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for many states of North India. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Apart from this, an alert has also been issued to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain till October 19.

