Severe Storms Sweep Across Midweset

Severe thunderstorms likely to produce hurricane-force winds swept across southern Wisconsin and other parts of the Midwest overnight, but the extent of the damage was unclear early Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday warned that severe weather could affect more than 5.9 million people in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the Wisconsin cities of Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine and surrounding areas.

The center later said the storms had the potential to produce “large-scale and potentially significant wind damage.” The Milwaukee Weather Service said the storms have the potential to produce winds in excess of 70 miles per hour and that there is a threat of a tornado in southeastern Wisconsin.

“Any serious weather hazard is possible, but a band of destructive winds, perhaps the force of a hurricane, remains the main threat,” the Milwaukee office said. said on twitter.