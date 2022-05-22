Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of New Brunswick – New Brunswick



Atmosphere Canada has issued extreme thunderstorm watches for the western parts of New Brunswick on Sunday afternoon.

The alerts, which had been issued at 11:39 a.m., cowl Campbellton and Restigouche, Edmundston and Madawaska, Fredericton and Southern York, Grand Falls and Victoria, Mount Carleton-Renous, Oromocto and Sunbury, St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte, Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville Space, and Woodstock and Carleton counties.

Learn extra: At the least 5 useless, 1000’s with out energy after extreme storm sweeps Ontario, Quebec

In accordance with Atmosphere Canada, situations are “beneficial for the event of harmful thunderstorms that could be succesful of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain.”

“There may be additionally a threat of a twister,” the forecaster stated.

Trending Tales At the least 5 useless, 1000’s with out energy after extreme storm sweeps Ontario, Quebec

3 extra monkeypox instances confirmed in Quebec, bringing Canadian whole to five

The alert famous that giant hail can injury property and trigger critical damage, and that sturdy winds can down timber and blow massive automobiles of the roads.

Story continues beneath commercial

Persons are requested to proceed monitoring alerts and forecasts issued by Atmosphere Canada.

On Saturday, a extreme thunderstorm swept by means of Ontario and Quebec, killing not less than 5 individuals. That system left a wake of injury and resulted in energy outages for 1000’s of prospects.

















2:18

GTA hit by sturdy winds, rain and hail as storm strikes by means of area





GTA hit by sturdy winds, rain and hail as storm strikes by means of area

