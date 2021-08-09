Severe Weather Prompts Hundreds of Flight Cancellations at O’Hare Airport

More than 300 flights were canceled at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday after inclement weather caused a ground stop and an evacuation of the airport’s control tower.

The National Weather Service had tracked severe storms in Illinois throughout Monday afternoon and into the night. At approximately 7:17 p.m. local time, the weather service said a tornado had been confirmed on the ground in Arlington, Ill., About 100 miles southwest of Chicago.

About an hour later, the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas north and northwest of Chicago, including O’Hare Airport. Winds of up to 60 mph, penny-sized hail and a tornado were possible with storms moving through the area, the weather service said.

“We are currently monitoring the strengthening of the rotation over the O’Hare airport”, the The weather service said on Twitter, a few moments after issuing the severe thunderstorm warning