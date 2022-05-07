Severe weather topples wall at North Carolina facility



A wall at a North Carolina distribution center was torn down by a tornado on Friday, but none of the 30 workers inside the facility were injured, an official said.

Orange County Emergency Services Director Kirby Sanders said the high winds, possibly a tornado, hit the Gilden distribution center in Mebane around 5:18 p.m.

Saunders said the storm damaged several natural gas lines. In all, three buildings were damaged in Meban, he said.

The meteorological service also reported half-dollar-sized hail and 60 miles (96 km / h) of wind near Raleigh-Durham International Airport just before 4 p.m., but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The lightning also caused fires to spread to two separate locations, WNCN reported. A fire was reported at a house in Durham just before 4 p.m. Another house caught fire on the northern edge of Raleigh due to lightning. The thunderstorm also damaged the Durham apartment building, but there was no fire, officials said.