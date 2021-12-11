Sevxxen Wiki, Age, Videos, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Feet, Pics, Twitter



Sevxxen Pics

Sevxxen Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia

Renowned model and popular social media star Sevxxen was born on 25 May 1996 in Jamaica. Sevxxen age 25 years. She gets popular on Instagram and Twitter. Where she uploads her eye-catching bold and mesmerizing photos and short videos. Her attractive slim curvy body shape helped her to become more popular on social media platforms. She completed her study in Jamaica, Africa. Her mother’s name and her father’s name does not reveal yet. Now, she earns around $100k- $200k USD a year from social media and sponsorships.

Sevxxen is one of the most famous Jamaican Models and social media stars. She is well known on Instagram & TikTok for her dance moves, short videos, and clips. She has also huge fan followers on YouTube, Facebook, Reddit. She has more than 305K followers on Instagram and 10k followers on Twitter. She has more than 2k fans on TikTok and over 10k hearts on it as of 2021. She is one of the top TikTok video creators. Sevxxen loves Modeling, acting, dancing, traveling, blogging, etc.

Sevxxen Wiki, Bio

Personal Info Details Name Sevxxen Age 25 Years Date of Birth 25 May 1996 Profession Model Net Worth $100k- $200k USD Career Start and End 2016 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname Sevxxen Hometown Jamaica Place of Birth Jamaica Current City Jamaica Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email [email protected] Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5’5” (165 cm) Weight 124lbs (56kg) Figure Size 34D-25-44 Bra Size 34D Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Black Zodiac Sign Gemini Ethnicity African Religion Unknown Nationality Jamaican Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @Sevxxen (305k Followers) Twitter @Sevxxen (10k Followers) Facebook @Sevxxen (k Followers) TikTok @Sevxxen? (2k Followers) Snapchat @Sevxxen Reddit @Sevxxen Videos @Sevxxen Official Website inktr.ee/sevxxen Movies None Awards None

Who is Sevxxen?

Actress Sevxxen was born on 25 May 1996 (age 25 years) in Jamaica. She is well known for Instagram Influencer. She has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge subscribers on premium websites. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, she kept making videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche.

And within a few months, Sevxxen’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became more popular in a few months. Then her popularity increased sharply on social media. She currently has over 305k followers on Instagram and 10k followers on Twitter in 2021. She earns money from the sponsorship and video selling, Premium video websites.

Sevxxen Height, Weight, Fitness

Her attractive slim curvy body shape helped her to become more popular on social media platforms. She has perfect body shape and skin, slim waistline, shiny hair, gorgeous body & beautiful look just because of her health and fitness tips. She takes great care of her fitness and for this, she does workout, yoga, and exercise regularly, But you also know that a diet plan is very necessary for a fit and strong body. Sevxxen is 5’5” (165 cm) tall, weight is 124lbs (56kg) and she has brown hair and blue-colored eyes.

Sevxxen Salary, Net Worth

Sevxxen earns money from various sources such as Instagram Paid Sponsorship. She did not share her salary details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $100k- $200k USD annually.

Sevxxen has huge fan followers on Instagram (305M Followers), TikTok (2k Followers), Facebook (K Followers), Twitter (10K Followers), Youtube Channel (91K Subscribers). Every day she shares photos, personal lifestyle, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and short videos. Day by day her popularity increased sharply.

Sevxxen Instagram: @Sevxxen (305k Followers)

Sevxxen Twitter: @Sevxxen (10k Followers)

Sevxxen Facebook: @Sevxxen

Sevxxen Videos on Youtube: @Sevxxen (91K Subscribers)

Sevxxen TikTok: @sevxxen? (2k Followers)

Sevxxen Reddit: @Sevxxen

Anna Durkin Boyfriend Name

Now let’s talk about Sevxxen‘s relationship and boyfriend, guys most celebrities try to keep their love life and personal life private. Because when they bring their love life to the public, they often have to be the victims of trolls. As soon as we get any information, we will definitely update this article.

You can contact Sevxxen through social media profile private messages. But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically, but, fer Email ID- [email protected]

Sevxxen Family

Sevxxen’s father’s name does not reveal yet and her mother’s name does not reveal yet she is a homemaker.

Most searched keywords about Sevxxen on Google or Bing are Sevxxen age, Sevxxen Wikipedia, Sevxxen pics, Sevxxen boyfriend name, Sevxxen Instagram, Sevxxen marriage, Sevxxen Twitter, Sevxxen facebook, Sevxxen family, Sevxxen Biography, Sevxxen height, Sevxxen bio, Sevxxen net worth, Sevxxen photo, Sevxxen Videos, Sevxxen height.

Sevxxen Wiki, Wikipedia, Bio, Biodata Will be updated shortly. DISCLAIMER: All information is sourced from various websites/media reports. Our website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.