Sewell Chan of Los Angeles Times to Lead Texas Tribune Newsroom

The Texas Tribune on Thursday appointed Sewell Chan, editor of the Los Angeles Times, as its new editor.

Mr. Chan, 43, is the editor of the Los Angeles Times editorial page, overseeing its editorial board and opinion section. He will move to Austin, where The Tribune is based, in September and debut on October 18.

“The decision was really about the potential and the opportunity to work in a very different type of institution in a very different state and, yes, the chance to lead an organization, which I think will be really exciting,” said Mr. Chan in an interview.

His appointment comes four months after two of The Tribune’s executives – editorial director Stacy-Marie Ishmael and product manager Millie Tran – resigned after a year on the job. Their decision to leave surprised The Tribune’s general manager, Evan Smith.